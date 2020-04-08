Naira Marley has been pardoned by the Lagos state government over the violation of its order.

The music star was arraigned on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after he violated the government's lockdown order by attending a house party.

Dressed in a white shirt and black Jeans, Naira Marley was represented by Damilola Ayinde-Marshall alongside Afeez Olabisi.

He was arriagned alongside a Lagos based politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife.

Naira Marley [Instagram/NairaMarley]

After the announcement of appearance, the Lagos state government then pardoned the singer and the two other defendants.

However, the pardon came with three conditions.

The charges brought before Naira Marley [Lawanson]

The four count charges brought against Naira Marley [Lawanson]

(1) They have to write a formal apology to the Government of Lagos State which will solidify the remorsefulness shown by them.

(2) They have to give an undertaking in writing that they will continue to comply with the directives of Mr President and Mr Governor which is the subject matter of the case before the court.

Outside the court premises, were fans of the singer popularly known as Marlians who were on hand to support one of their own. [Lawanson]

(3) In view of the danger which the state believes they’ve put themselves by attending a gathering exceeding 20 persons, they must agree to go on 14 days isolation to protect other members of the public from any likely danger.

Outside the court premises, were fans of the singer popularly known as Marlians who came out to support one of their own.

Marley was among the guests who showed up at Funke Akindele's house party on Saturday, April 4, 2020. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

Marley was among the guests who showed up at Funke Akindele's house party on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz who are the main culprit were arraigned before the Ogba Magistrate Court on Monday, April 6 where they were sentenced to community service and fined N200, 000 for defiling the government's stay at home order.

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

The couple is also to go into self-isolation for fourteen days in an undisclosed location.