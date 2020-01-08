Naira Marley has reacted to the prophecy from a pastor, Chris Omashola who said he was a demon by sharing screenshots from the pastor's leaked sex tape a few years ago.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, where he retweeted a screenshot of the pastor's sex tape with a church member which went viral a few years ago, with quite an interesting caption.

"To all Naira Marley fans aka Marlian. Please what's your final judgment on this #NairaMarley and Apostle Chris Omashola case," it read.

Naira Marley's reaction is coming a few hours after pastor Chris Omashola called out him out, saying that the rapper is a demon and his music is bad for the youths.

Chris Omashola vs Naira Marley

A Nigerian pastor, Chris Omashola has called out Naira Marley, saying that the rapper is a demon and his music is bad for the youths. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

The clergyman took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, where he shared a series of prophecies concerning Nigeria. He specifically warned that Naira Marley's music is demonically inspired to destroy the youths in Nigeria.

"In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it's too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians. #ACOProphecies2020," he tweeted.

The clergyman took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, where he shared a series of prophecies concerning Nigeria. He specifically warned that Naira Marley's music is demonically inspired to destroy the youths in Nigeria. [Instagram/ChrisOmashola]

As expected, a large number of Naira Marley's fans have called out the pastor over his tweets.