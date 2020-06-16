Naira Marley is no newcomer when it comes to controversies.

For many, it has become a matter of 'when' not 'if' the rapper will get into any sort of trouble. It's almost mid-2020 and the music star has dominated headlines after getting into trouble.

In this article, we look at all the times the rapper has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

1. His arrest over internet fraud

Naira Marley being led to court by men of the EFCC amidst a watertight security. [Twitter/@officialEFCC]

Naira Marley first made the headlines in March 2019 when he shared the now infamous post on his Instagram page in April to defend internet fraudsters. He received a lot of backlash from several celebrities including Simi and Ruggedman.

He went on to drop the record 'Am I A Yahoo Boy' which became a hit. In the early hours of Friday, May 10 of that year, he was arrested by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for internet fraud.

Naira Marley was brought in by men of the EFCC amidst a watertight security [PULSE]

His arraignment dominated the news with fans storming the court premises to catch a glimpse of the singer. He was remanded in prison and later got bailed after two appearances in court.

2. Alleged car theft

Naira Marley announces online concert for Marlian Day

While many were still trying to get over the drama, the singer appeared not to be remorseful as he continued to give everyone including his fans reasons to worry.

Late December 2019, the singer was in the news again and this time around he was accused of car theft. It was reported that the singer and his brothers who were in a motorcade, stole a Toyota Camry and iPhone belonging to one Mr Adelekan Ademola.

According to NAN, a Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, has ordered that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Sgt. Sunday Idoko, present Naira Marley in court on the next date of adjournment following his alleged involvement in car theft. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

He was absent from the court and went on to brag about the number of expensive cars he owned while ridiculing the claims that he stole a car.

3. Funke Akindele's party

With every new year, people change for the better and do away with certain habits they no longer find attractive. Well, not Naira Marley.

The rapper was involved in another controversy after he attended a private party organised by celebrity couple, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz. The couple disobeyed the orders issued by the government by organising a house party after a total lockdown had been declared to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Naira Marley [Instagram/NairaMarley]

Naira Marley was among the persons arraigned in the case but was later pardoned after writing an apology letter to the Lagos State Government.

4. The private jet palaver

In the latest controversy that followed Naira Marley, his drive-by music concert made the news after videos of people dancing together emerged on social media.

Many also wondered how the singer who resides in Lagos was able to fly to Abuja with restrictions on flights.

There have been lots of fall outs from the rapper's concert in Abuja. Jabi Lake car park where the show was held has been shut down while the operators of the private jet that flew the singer from Lagos to Abuja have been suspended which brought a back and forth between the rapper and the private jet operators.