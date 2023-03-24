Naira Marley advises Muslims to forget betting during Ramadan

The singer wrote this on Twitter, where he admonished his brother-in-Islam to stop gambling. He told Muslims to forgo sports betting and sure odds in this auspicious month, admonishing them to fast instead.

On Wednesday, March 21, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, who is also the president of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), announced that the holy fasting month of Ramadan would begin in Nigeria on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, is commemorated by Muslims all over the world as a time for prayer, fasting (sawm), introspection, and community. This period is dedicated to abstaining from food, drink, smoking, and sexual relations in order to improve one's relationship with God.