Nadia Buari stuns fans as she hints at welcoming 5th child, reactions follow

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

A lot of her fans have questions.

Nadia Buahri seems to have kept her latest pregnancy a complete secret and popped out with a new adorable baby [Instagram/NadiaBuari]
Nadia Buahri seems to have kept her latest pregnancy a complete secret and popped out with a new adorable baby [Instagram/NadiaBuari]

The actress posted a picture of her and a light skinned infant to her Instagram page on Sunday January 7, 2034, but did not reveal the baby's face, name or gender. With a smile on her face in the post, she captioned it, "My beautiful blessing," leaving many to believe that she really gave birth again.

Some of her fans expressed their shock in her comment section, questioning if she had a baby or not. One Instagram user said, "How? When was she pregnant?? 😮", and another asked, "Adopted or what?"

Reactions from some of her fans [Instagram/Nadiabuari]
Reactions from some of her fans [Instagram/Nadiabuari]

While others flooded her comment sections with prayers and congratulatory messages, others put the actress on blast for not revealing the baby's face. The social media users asserted that there was no point of the post if the child's face was cut out of the picture. However, others came to Buari's defence.

An Instagram user's reaction [Instagram/Nadiabuari]
An Instagram user's reaction [Instagram/Nadiabuari]

The news of her delivery came as a surprise to her fans because there were no previous indicators that she was pregnant on her socials. Buari never even announced or gave the impression that she was expecting a little tot as she had been posting normally and frequently on her Instagram.

An Instagram user defending Nadia Buari [Instagram/Nadiabuari]
An Instagram user defending Nadia Buari [Instagram/Nadiabuari]
Buari even attended the premiere of the movie The Color Purple in December 2023, and her belly was on display, but no bump in sight. On Christmas day, the mother posed with her four daughters by the Christmas tree, and she had no baby bump either.

The actress and her children on Christmas day [Instagram/Nadiabuari]
The actress and her children on Christmas day [Instagram/Nadiabuari]

Despite the thousands of comments and questions on her page, Buari has not made any statements or said anything else regarding the new baby.

