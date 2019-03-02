She does not think the availability of intimacy or a baby for that matter can motivate him to be committed if he is not thinking in that direction.

These were her thoughts in an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Buari had just gotten off the phone with her friend who appear to be in a dilemma concerning how to sustain her relationship.

According to the post, the buddy is considering getting off pills in order to be able to conceive a child. Hopefully that will help steer the ship in her favour but the actress does not trust in the move.

"..so I just got off the fon with a childhood friend of mine who’s having relationship issues and feels her last resort is to get off the pills and have a baby for him," says Nadia Buari who thinks her friend is naive.

In her submission, it should not take so much effort to make a male partner interested. It can only happen if he is willing.

Nadia Buari and Jim Iyke?

Not too long ago, before she started with giving advice to fix troubled relationships, Nadia Buari, a Ghanaian actress was the center of rumour involving a short-lived romance with a Nigerian actor Jim Iyke, who denied that they were ever serious in a 2017, interview with Punch News.

Four years before this, Jim Iyke introduced a reality TV show "Jim Iyke Unscripted" where the actress was a regular feature as his girlfriend. But it was just for show.

"For anyone who thought anything extraordinary happened, it was a live show except that it played into our personal lives too.

"I got what I wanted, which was followership and I appreciate the audience for watching. She understood what she was coming into and I understood as well. We got the mileage we both wanted and we moved on with our lives."