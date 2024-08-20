ADVERTISEMENT
My gift from God - Moses Bliss celebrates wife's 25th birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that they tied the knot in March 2024.

Moses Bliss and his wife Marie met on Instagram [Instagram/Mosesbliss]
Moses Bliss and his wife Marie met on Instagram [Instagram/Mosesbliss]

On August 20, 2024, the singer posted a carousel of pictures of his wife, some of which he featured and doted on her in his caption.

He wrote, "Happy birthday, my gift from God @marieblissofficial ❤️Thank you, Lord Jesus for silver Jubilee."

Bliss' followers also extended their birthday wishes and goodwill in the comment section, wishing her well.

A comment read, "Happy birthday, woman of God. We love and celebrate you today and always. Love from all of us @spotlitenation."

"Happy birthday, anointed woman of God ❤️cheers to all that God has for you this new year," another commenter wrote.

The pair's love story began on January 20, 2023, when Bliss found himself tagged in a video of Marie dancing to his hit song, Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus on Instagram. He was struck by her passion and grace, "I was like ahh, 'I like the way she praises God, wow she dances like David," he said when recounting how they connected.

The pair hit it off and kept their relationship private until they got engaged and Bliss announced it on his Instagram on January 19, 2024, posting pictures of his bride-to-be's hand in his.

The singer made another post, excitedly announcing himself as the latest groom in town. His post showed the dazzling white outfit he popped the question in, saying, "Meet the latest groom to be 🙈 God has done it!"

Bliss and Marie then tied the knot in March 2024 in the Nigerian and Ghanian way, and their wedding was attended by many stars.

