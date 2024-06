My 20-year music journey can't be complete without Donjazzy - D’banj

41-year-old D’banj took to his Instagram page on Tuesday with a display of a video to appreciate Don Jazzy and invite him to his 20th-anniversary dinner.

He described the two decades as years characterised by brotherhood, entertainment and unwavering support.

D’banj wrote: “My 20-year journey cannot be complete without It’s @donjazzy again! Giving him the invite to my anniversary dinner was a moment filled with nostalgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we both celebrate 20 years in the industry, I’m reminded of the countless memories and milestones we’ve shared together.

“Here’s to two decades of brotherhood, entertainment, and unwavering support. Love you always, Brother!.”

Don Jazzy also took to the comment section, saying: “Still finding it hard to believe it’s been 20 years bro. Feels like yesterday. Thank you for everything. Love you brotherLee. More blessings 🩶🐘.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Don Jazzy, a Nigerian record producer and Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records, co-founded Mo’Hits Records with D’banj in 2004.