My 20-year music journey can't be complete without Donjazzy - D’banj

News Agency Of Nigeria

The singer described the two decades as years characterised by brotherhood, entertainment and unwavering support.

DBanj and Don Jazzy [Punch Newspapers]
41-year-old D’banj took to his Instagram page on Tuesday with a display of a video to appreciate Don Jazzy and invite him to his 20th-anniversary dinner.

D’banj wrote: “My 20-year journey cannot be complete without It’s @donjazzy again! Giving him the invite to my anniversary dinner was a moment filled with nostalgia.

“As we both celebrate 20 years in the industry, I’m reminded of the countless memories and milestones we’ve shared together.

“Here’s to two decades of brotherhood, entertainment, and unwavering support. Love you always, Brother!.”

Don Jazzy also took to the comment section, saying: “Still finding it hard to believe it’s been 20 years bro. Feels like yesterday. Thank you for everything. Love you brotherLee. More blessings 🩶🐘.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Don Jazzy, a Nigerian record producer and Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records, co-founded Mo’Hits Records with D’banj in 2004.

D’banj had earlier hinted at his plan to celebrate his 20 years on stage at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, with the theme “D’banj live @New Afrika Shrine”

News Agency Of Nigeria

