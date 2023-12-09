In 2018, the two singers collaborated on the song ‘ Issa Banger’ alongside Slimcase.

But in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, December 8, 2023, Mr Real called out D’banj, saying he has not received his share of the revenue made off the song.

He also accused D’banj of promising to give him an SUV as a brand ambassador of his CREAM platform but the singer has not yet fulfilled the promise.

He wrote: “It has been years of you ripping me @iambangalee.

“@iambangalee I was used as a brand ambassador to launch your @creamplatform company, tour around and promote the brand for zero naira.

@iambangalee the Suv u promised me as the Brand Ambassador of @creamplatform in Conjunction with @Myaccessbank . Till today Tyre I no see. u promised so many things with zero fulfilment.

@mtnng @iambangalee I haven’t received my 30% from the revenue off Issabanger of the CRBT product (Caller Ring Back Tone). Let’s stop here for now.” (sic).

In another post on Saturday, December 9, 2023, the singer shared a video of himself and D'banj dancing at an event. In this post, Mr Real wrote, "This day, I thought I was made for life."