It's been years of you ripping me —  Mr Real accuses D’banj

Bayo Wahab

Mr. Real also accuses D’banj of promising to give him an SUV as a brand ambassador of his CREAM platform but the singer has not yet fulfilled the promise.

Mr Real, D'banj and Slim case in the musical video of Issa Banger [Youtube]
Mr Real, D'banj and Slim case in the musical video of Issa Banger [Youtube]

In 2018, the two singers collaborated on the song ‘ Issa Banger’ alongside Slimcase.

But in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, December 8, 2023, Mr Real called out D’banj, saying he has not received his share of the revenue made off the song.

He also accused D’banj of promising to give him an SUV as a brand ambassador of his CREAM platform but the singer has not yet fulfilled the promise.

He wrote: “It has been years of you ripping me @iambangalee.

“@iambangalee I was used as a brand ambassador to launch your @creamplatform company, tour around and promote the brand for zero naira.

@iambangalee the Suv u promised me as the Brand Ambassador of @creamplatform in Conjunction with @Myaccessbank . Till today Tyre I no see. u promised so many things with zero fulfilment.

@mtnng @iambangalee I haven’t received my 30% from the revenue off Issabanger of the CRBT product (Caller Ring Back Tone). Let’s stop here for now.” (sic).

In another post on Saturday, December 9, 2023, the singer shared a video of himself and D'banj dancing at an event. In this post, Mr Real wrote, "This day, I thought I was made for life."

He explained how the money D'banj is allegedly owing him has caused him to lose his friends because some of them according to him thought he was stingy.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

