'I'll kill him on sight' - Mr Macaroni shares threats messages received after objecting to Lekki toll gate reopen

The toll gate was shut down in 2020 after many Nigerians were killed during the #EndSars protests across the country.

The popular comedian had share tweets about the outcome of a meeting held by residents around the Lekki axis of Lagos on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

"All of us present here have spoken! And not one resident is in support of tolling. The timing is wrong, The people are going through a lot of hardship at the moment! We hope the Lagos state government will do the right thing here and suspend the resumption of Tolling. Nooooo!!!," he tweeted.

"We are live at the LCC and StakeHolders Meeting. The Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association Chairman has announced the decision of all Residents which is NO TO TOLLING!!!!!"

On Thursday, March 31, the comedian shared one of the numerous messages he has been receiving since he objected to the reopening of the toll gate.

"This Macaroni of guy will most likely end his life untimely because of foolish… very senseless unpatriotic bastard… what’s his business with Lekki Toll Gate. I pray I get hold of him tomorrow at the Toll Gate, I will kill him on sight," one of the messages read.

Macaroni joins other celebrities and Nigerians who have disagreed with the government's plan to reopen the toll gate.

According to the state commissioner for information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) will open the toll gate on Friday, April 1, 2022, for business.

However, commuters will have access to the toll gate for free for two weeks.

The Lekki toll gate was one of the grounds used for the #EndSars protests across the country in 2020.