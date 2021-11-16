RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Macaroni reacts to Lekki shooting panel report, says there will be a day of reckoning for those who supported this act

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The comedian slams the government over the recently released report which indicted the army and police.

Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit maker Mr Macaroni [Instagram/MrMacaroni]

Nigerian Instagram comedian Mr Macaroni has reacted to the report indicting the Nigeria Army and Police over the shooting that took place at the Lekki toll gate in 2020.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the comedian slammed those who said the shooting never happened in the first place.

"They were always asking were the survivors and families of the victims were. So make them kill them the way dem kill others Abi? All of you that defended this barbaric act should know that one way or the other, there will be a day of reckoning," he tweeted.

"The same panel that the government set up has presented their findings. Except you people don’t have faith in your own Judicial system. Since last year, we have seen numerous gaslighting and lies! The truth always prevails and that truth is the #EndSARS Movement."

"Those that have been speaking the truth since 20/10/20 are still saying the same thing till this very day. Go and check the statements of Government reps or their supporters. It’s from one lie to the other. Now they are fighting themselves. Everlasting confusion for the wicked."

The Lagos state judiciary panel on the Lekki toll gate shooting recently released its report.

According to the report, there was an attempt to cover up the incident of the 20th of October by the cleaning of the Lekki tollgate and the failure to preserve the scene ahead of the potential investigations.⁣

