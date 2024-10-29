Mr Macaroni charges Wike to speak to citizens with respect and humility

Taking to X on October 29, 2024, Mr Macaroni reacted to the viral video of Wike addressing citizens and expressed his anger concerning the way public officials treat their citizens.

Outraged, he wrote, "Nigerian politicians lack regard for Nigerians, and this is because they have never been accountable to the people. The other day the FCT Minister was addressing some Nigerians and he said; “are you stupid, is it because I came down to talk to you” You are a civil servant!!! What do you mean by “is it because I came down to talk to you” You are talking to the people that pay your salary!!!"

The actor addressed the public servants in power, reminding them of their responsibility to serve the people and not vice versa.

He said, "Whatever privileges your office allows you is as a function of your service to the people!!! You work for the people and not the other way round. Arrogance has no place in public office!!! Nigeria is not a private entity. Your duty is to serve!!! You are not anybody’s chairman. So next time any Nigerian Politician is addressing the people, please remind them that they are speaking to the people they are serving, not their followers."

In another post, he addressed Wike directly, stressing the need for respect when addressing his citizens.