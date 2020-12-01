Christmas came early for singer Mr Eazi has he got for himself a Range Rover SUV worth N140M.

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, where he shared a photo and video of the new addition to his garage.

"If I end up not being in one place to enjoy my new car, I will be upset," he captioned the photo of the car.

Mr Eazi's new Range Rover Autobiography [Instagram/MrEazi]

Mr Eazi's car is a 2019 Range Rover Autobiography.

According to Nigerian car site, NaijaAuto, a 2019 Range Rover Autobiography made between 2016 - 2019 goes for N92M - N140M.