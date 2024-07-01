Mompha is nowhere to be found, but his ₦6 billion fraud case continues in court

Mustapha, still at large, is standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd., on eight counts bordering on money laundering.

Musa, the sixth prosecution witness, while being led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, told the court how he came across Mompha and his company during the investigation.

He said the commission received intelligence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that Mompha and his company led a cybercrime in the United States of America.

"Sometimes in 2019, we received intelligence information from the FBI, USA which was addressed to the commission informing us that first and second defendants were leading a cybercrime in USA known as yahoo yahoo.

"The intelligence indicated that the first and second defendants belong to a syndicate operating between Nigeria and across border, defrauding some internet users.

"In the course of investigation, some letters were written to Zenith Bank requesting for account statement of the second defendant and also to the other bank linked to the first defendant, which include Fidelity Bank, and the account statement received was analysed.

"During the analysis, we discovered ₦30 billion inflow through the account of the first defendant in Fidelity Bank and about ₦5 billion in Zenith Bank account," he said.

The witness further said letters were written to the FBI and the Special Fraud Unit of EFCC regarding the defendant claiming he was into Bureau De Change (BDC).

He added that letter was written to the Central Bank of Nigeria and other relevant agencies.

The witness said investigation revealed that the first defendant did not reside in Nigeria and efforts to get across to him proved abortive.

"A letter was written to the Nigeria Immigration Services on October 16, 2019, to arrest the defendant anytime he arrives Nigeria.

"On October 18, 2019, the first defendant got the information that the commission was looking for him, while he was in Nigeria, he quickly got to airport, boarded a flight in order to escape arrest.

"The team got the information through the immigration at the airport but Mompha had already boarded the flight. He was arrested along with his properties and handed over to the EFCC," he said.

Musa told the court that over ₦30 billion was discovered in Mompha's Fidelity Bank account and that he was into the bureau de change business, a representation he knew to be false.

He added that the commission concluded investigation on offences bordering on money laundering, operating BDC without a licence, in which Mompha was still standing trial before Justice Emma of Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

"The combination of the FBI and an investigative report on Mompha's iPhone, revealed that Mompha's iPhone was used to send account details to a United Arab Emirates telephone number he used to search for swift codes of a bank.

"During the course of his arrest, all the properties recovered were registered with exhibits kept in the EFCC office and most of the properties were released to him on bond, except his iPhone 8 that was still with the commission.

"All the items are proceeds of crime because when he was given assets declaration form to declare his assets, he did not include those items," the witness said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution tendered two documents, the statement of first defendant and asset declaration which was admitted into evidence and labeled exhibit P5 and P6.