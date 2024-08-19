ADVERTISEMENT
Mohbad's widow, Wunmi begs fans not to speak ill of him

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stresses that disrespecting Mohbad in his death is showing disdain for his entire family.

Mohbad and his wife Wunmi have a child together [Instagram/C33why]
Mohbad and his wife Wunmi have a child together [Instagram/C33why]

Wunmi took to her Instagram story on August 18, 2024, penning a long note to their supporters amidst the ongoing controversies and accusations surrounding Mohbad's death.

She wrote, "I want to express my deepest gratitude to each of you for standing by me during this difficult time. As many of you know, I have endured a great deal of despicable and false accusations from various quarters-family, friends, and even strangers."

Wunmi noted that, despite the turmoil, she has chosen to focus on seeking justice through legal channels rather than engaging in public disputes on social media.

"Despite the pain, I have chosen to accept this unfortunate situation as a part of my journey. I want to make it clear that I will not engage in public debates or attempt to counter the lies being spread about me. My focus will be on defending my truth in the court of law, not on social media. However, I must speak up on behalf of llerioluwa, who is no longer here to defend himself," she added.

Wunmi's post [Instagram/_C33why_]
Wunmi's post [Instagram/_C33why_]

She then urged her husband's fans and supporters to honour her husband’s memory by avoiding negative comments and defamation. Wunmi also made it clear that she does not support negative remarks about her husband, who passed away in September 2023.

Wunmi wrote, "I implore every true supporter of imolenization and every friend of mine and Liam’s, to refrain from speaking ill of my husband. I beg you, with all that you hold dear, not to tarnish his memory. Disrespecting Ilerioluwa in his death is showing disdain for his entire family. Anyone who truly loved him would never speak badly of him."

"Let this be a clear statement: I do not endorse or condone any negative remarks made about llerioluwa. My husband was/ will always be known as a good man, and I want the world to remember him as such. Please, let us honour his memory by refraining from defaming his character. Thank you for your continued support," she concluded.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

