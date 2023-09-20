ADVERTISEMENT
Iyabo Ojo leads protest to Lagos House of Assembly over Mohbad's death

Many people have called for thorough investigation and inquest into Mohbad's untimely exit.

Iyabo Ojo [Instagram/@iyaboojofespris]
Iyabo Ojo [Instagram/@iyaboojofespris]

Ojo, the convener of the protest, told lawmakers at the Assembly complex on Wednesday that the group was seeking justice for Mohbad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mohbad, a former singer on Marlian Records, died on September 12 , with many people calling for thorough investigation and inquest into his untimely exit.

NAN reports that the protesters carried different placards with the inscriptions like "Justice for Mohbad," "Who killed Mohbad?" "No more Marlian," "Too young to go at 27," among others.

Ojo said it was no longer news that Nigerians were agitating for justice over the death the popular singer, who died under some unclear circumstances.

"Even though we know the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State has started an investigation over the cause of the mysterious death, we seek justice," she said.

Mohbad [DNBStoriesAfrica]
Mohbad [DNBStoriesAfrica] Pulse Nigeria

Addressing the protesters, the Deputy Majority Leader, Adedamola Kasunmu, thanked them for the peaceful manner they had conducted themselves to the House of Assembly.

Kasunmu promised them that their plea would be presented before the House.

"There was a plenary yesterday and part of the issues raised on the floor of the House was that of Master Adebola Bright, the boy with the missing intestines, and it was unfortunate that yesterday he gave up the ghost.

"We also discussed the demise of Mohbad and I can assure you that we will allow the law to take its course.

"Let us await what the results of the investigations from the police chief will bring and we will take it up from there," he said.

Other members of the House, Sylvester Ogunkelu, Ajani Owolabi and Rasheed Shabi, were also on hand to receive the protesters.

Sammy Larry attests that he is innocent [The Discoverer Nigeria]

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

Mohbad's partner of 10 years cries for help over his loss [Instagram/_c33why_

He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

Teni wants her grave stone to indicate that she lived her life her way [Daily Post]

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Investigation into Mohbad's death have begun.

Police officially launch investigation into Mohbad's death