The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, April 12, 2019. According to him, even though his marriage has since ended, the relationship between both families have remained cordial.

"I thank you all who have shown concerns and sent in messages, and may God repay such kindness. My marriage has been over for over a year as I have remained cordial with both families and would continue to remain cordial as God continues to guide me. My family and I were waiting for the right time to make an official statement but social media has a way of doing its own things. My family is doing well and I am doing well as I have moved on with my life and my career and I appreciate all the support shown. Thank you and God bless," he wrote.

Mofe Duncan's statement is coming barely a few hours after his former wife, Jessica revealed that their marriage had crashed.

Mofe Duncan's marriage of 3 years reportedly crashes!

Sadly this is the latest celebrity rumoured marriage collapse in town. Mofe Duncan's now-estranged wife had taken to her Instagram stories on Thursday, April 11, 2019, where she shared the not so go news with fans while answering their questions.

One of the fans had asked her if she was married to which she responded by saying that she was no longer married! It didn't end there as another fan asked if she would get married again if the right man ever shows up.

"Don't know yet, I don't think so but you never know," she replied. How these guys were able to keep the collapse of their marriage under the sleeves remains a mystery. PULSE reached out to Mofe Duncan to confirm this story but his two mobile phone numbers were switched off.