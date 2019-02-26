When you think of that one celebrity who is never shy to show off some skin, one name comes to mind it's the one and only Moet Abebe.

The On-Air personality has a thing for serenading social media with her hot photos which sometimes gets us thinking if she actually has the right job. Moet could pass for the cover girl of the next edition of your favourite playboy magazine.

Well, she took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, where she dropped a series of raunchy photos. Just to calm the guys down, she captioned the last photo with a quote the guys might not like (They want moreeeee).

"I promise this is the last one!!! Lol, 😂 I’ve always wanted to wear these thong bikini bottoms!!! And here I am doing just that lol," she wrote.

This is not the first and probably won't be the last time Moet Abebe will be dropping hot photos on her Instagram page as we can recall how she sent tongues wangling back in 2018 with her photos.

Moet Abebe shows off butt on Instagram

When it comes to showing off some skin, Moet Abebe is one celebrity who we trust never fails to leave the guys at the edges of their seats.

The On-Air personality took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 27, 2018, where she posted a photo showing off her massive butt. Guys, this photo is definitely going to trending today. Anyways, she went on to caption the photo with a quote which certainly has nothing to do with this photo (Rolling our eyes).

"As the holiday season is slowly wrapping up I definitely know that the tans will fade, but the memories will last forever. Your Radio Goddess," she captioned the photo.