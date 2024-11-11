Mercy Aigbe reveals reason she married Kazim Adeoti as a second wife

Speaking during her appearance on Nollywood on Radio, Mercy explained that her husband’s experience and dedication to Nollywood played a significant role in her choice to marry him. She noted that their union is about more than just personal connection; it’s also about mutual professional ambitions.

On their shared ambitions, she said, "That's one of the reasons why I married him actually."

She added, "Together we're building an empire; we're building a production empire and I felt like I needed someone like that. It's a good thing that he's in the industry so with his strength and my strength combined, the future of the empire is looking good already."

The actress was slammed on social media for her revelation, with many reminding her about Adeoti's first wife, who reportedly did not consent to their marriage.

A comment read, "Elesin! Empire wey he don already build with his first wife."

"Mercy, you know that you betrayed this woman. If you and the first wife didn't know each other, it is a different thing since she is a Muslim, but you are someone who can not be trusted," said another person.

Mercy's marriage to Kazim had been riddled with controversy from day one because reports stated that she allegedly came between the filmmaker and his first wife, Funso. However, Kazim said he had been friends with Aigbe for over ten years as business partners before they even started dating. Further along the line, Mercy's ex-husband Lanre Gentry also alleged that she was friends with Funso the entire time, before she married Adeoti in 2022.

Back in April 2023, the actress stunned her fans on social media by announcing her conversion right before Ramadan began, revealing her name as Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti.