RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe reveals reason she married Kazim Adeoti as a second wife

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says they're building an empire together in the industry.

Mercy Aigbe converted to Islam after marrying her husband
Mercy Aigbe converted to Islam after marrying her husband

Recommended articles

Speaking during her appearance on Nollywood on Radio, Mercy explained that her husband’s experience and dedication to Nollywood played a significant role in her choice to marry him. She noted that their union is about more than just personal connection; it’s also about mutual professional ambitions.

On their shared ambitions, she said, "That's one of the reasons why I married him actually."

She added, "Together we're building an empire; we're building a production empire and I felt like I needed someone like that. It's a good thing that he's in the industry so with his strength and my strength combined, the future of the empire is looking good already."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress was slammed on social media for her revelation, with many reminding her about Adeoti's first wife, who reportedly did not consent to their marriage.

A comment read, "Elesin! Empire wey he don already build with his first wife."

"Mercy, you know that you betrayed this woman. If you and the first wife didn't know each other, it is a different thing since she is a Muslim, but you are someone who can not be trusted," said another person.

Mercy's marriage to Kazim had been riddled with controversy from day one because reports stated that she allegedly came between the filmmaker and his first wife, Funso. However, Kazim said he had been friends with Aigbe for over ten years as business partners before they even started dating. Further along the line, Mercy's ex-husband Lanre Gentry also alleged that she was friends with Funso the entire time, before she married Adeoti in 2022.

Back in April 2023, the actress stunned her fans on social media by announcing her conversion right before Ramadan began, revealing her name as Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Viral Content on Social Media: Lessons from the most popular posts of 2024

Viral Content on Social Media: Lessons from the most popular posts of 2024

Pastor Sam Adeyemi's penis size advice to men

Pastor Sam Adeyemi's penis size advice to men

Mercy Aigbe reveals reason she married Kazim Adeoti as a second wife

Mercy Aigbe reveals reason she married Kazim Adeoti as a second wife

Tyla gives credit to Afrobeats for opening doors for African Music

Tyla gives credit to Afrobeats for opening doors for African Music

Tyla beats Ayra Starr, Asake, Rema to 2024 MTV EMAs [See full winners list]

Tyla beats Ayra Starr, Asake, Rema to 2024 MTV EMAs [See full winners list]

Actors driving Range Rovers are living fake lives - Actor Bimbo Manuel

Actors driving Range Rovers are living fake lives - Actor Bimbo Manuel

Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold combine for new hit single 'Pano Tona'

Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold combine for new hit single 'Pano Tona'

Rema makes Afrobeats history as 'Calm Down' reaches YouTube milestone

Rema makes Afrobeats history as 'Calm Down' reaches YouTube milestone

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We're about to have a phenomenal wedding!! [Instagram/Charles_Okocha]

Actor Charles Okocha announces he is getting married!

Yul Edochie slams his brother [Instagram/Yuledochie]

Thunder fire you -Yul Edochie to his brother who told him to keep his marriage private

Davido calls Kamal Harris a solid woman [X/Davido]

More outrage as Davido congratulates Donald Trump, commends Kamala Harris

Dana Blumberg [The US SUN]

Here's everything you need to know about Dr. Dana Blumberg