The actress turns 25 today and her husband, Medikal, is celebrating her with an attention-grabbing photo. The rapper shared a bikini photo of Fella Makafui that leaves her assets on display.

Fella Makafui bikini photo

Wishing her a happy 25th birthday with the post, he wrote "Happy birthday rich Man’s wife. Love you boo, too many much more plenty blessings". The post, in less than an hour, has gathered 40 likes and over 1000 comments.

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah makes history on Instagram; the first ever Ghanaian to do so

Colleague rapper, Okyeame Kwame, commenting on the photo said "Rappers and big behind. It got Kanye. It got me and now it has arrested you. Happy Birthday beautiful. Thanks for making my younger Bro smile. @amgmedikal".

Medikal confirms Fella Makafui's pregnancy with new video

Meanwhile, the actress who is pregnant with her first child for the rapper replied his post, saying that "I Love You, Daddy. Thank you for making this day a special one ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Wolf you".