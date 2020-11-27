Nigerian media personality Emma Ugolee has recounted his decade long struggle with kidney failure.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, November 26, 2020, the media recounted all that he went through during his illness and how he survived.

"Look who is standing. Standing after about a decade since both kidneys failed. After a failed transplant and 22 surgeries of all sorts, from the thighs to the eyes. With several cuts and scars. After four 911 rides and several near strolls to the other side. After over 10 hospitals in 4 countries," he wrote.

"After 1,296.00 sessions of dialysis. After a colon cancer scare. After disappointments from men. After almost a million dollars. After bouts of depression Yes! Guess who is still standing? Standing healthier, standing stronger, standing wiser, standing more hopeful and zesty than ever."

He went on to thank God and everyone for seeing him through the journey towards recovery.

"Doing everything he sets his mind to and making all his dreams come true In the same journey where the graves have claimed many, on a day like this when everyone is grateful. I look back and then I look up and say Thank you Jehovah," he added.

Emma Ugolee says he is thankful for surviving two failed kidneys and several surgeries [Instagram/EmmaUgolee]

"Look too at your journey and see that you too have every reason to salute the soldier in you. Keep fighting. NB: Grateful to all of you for the support here. #gratittude #thankfull."

Born in Jos, Plateau state, Ugolee started his career in 1999 with Minaj Broadcast Television as a Talk show host.

He went on to create the first all Nigerian Music Video Countdown on TV, 'The MBI Top 10 Countdown.'