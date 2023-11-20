ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mayorkun discloses why he kept his mother's identity a secret

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Ironically, he wanted a normal, low-key lifestyle.

Mayorkun did not want people to befriend him just because of his actress mother.
Mayorkun did not want people to befriend him just because of his actress mother.

Recommended articles

The entertainer recently guest starred in the latest episode of the Tea with Tay Podcast, where he stressed that he did not want people to know that his mother was a popular Nollywood actress when he was growing up.

Before becoming famous himself, he and his brother wanted to have normal lives, which was hard to do because their mother, Toyin Adewale, was so popular. So to have the freedom they sought, the next line of action was to keep their mother's identity low-key.

Mayorkun began, “Growing up, my brother and I didn’t like the fact that our mom was a popular actress because we wanted freedom, but with her fame came fake attention and all."

ADVERTISEMENT

His next reason for keeping her identity under wraps was rather humble. The artist stated that he did not want people to have a bias towards him because of who his mother was. He wanted people to like him as who he was, not because of his attachment.

“I hated being treated differently, not because you like me but because I am Toyin Adewale’s son," he added.

The singer went on, recalling his days at the University of Lagos, where he studied accounting. He then narrated the great lengths he went to to maintain a normal lifestyle while there, adding that he successfully kept his mother's identity hidden for the four years of his higher education.

He said, “Even in my university, people didn’t know she was my mother for four years. I was intentional about this. My mum brought food to me at school once, and a girl saw her. I quickly ran to her to get what she came with just so no one else saw her.”

Mayorkun is the oldest of his parents three children and was born into a family of entertainers, so it comes as no surprise that he became an entertainer himself.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Charles Okpaleke's latest title 'Blood Vessel' teases survival drama

Charles Okpaleke's latest title 'Blood Vessel' teases survival drama

Joeboy gets up close & personal in 'Body, Spirit, and Soul'

Joeboy gets up close & personal in 'Body, Spirit, and Soul'

Mayorkun discloses why he kept his mother's identity a secret

Mayorkun discloses why he kept his mother's identity a secret

I struggled to find accomodation when I first came to lagos - Shallipopi

I struggled to find accomodation when I first came to lagos - Shallipopi

Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu'

Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu'

Wizkid calls Asake, Rema, ODUMODUBLVCK his favourite artists at the moment

Wizkid calls Asake, Rema, ODUMODUBLVCK his favourite artists at the moment

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Joeboy gets personal on new EP 'Body, Soul, & Spirit'

Joeboy gets personal on new EP 'Body, Soul, & Spirit'

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Da Silva and his wife Maryam Laushi [Linda Ikeji's vlog]

BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna

Johnny Drille met his wife in 2018 and they secretly got married in 2022 [Instagram/DonJazzy]

My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

BBNaija's Doyin is glad that the creams did not work [The Nigerian Voice]

I'm glad the bleaching cream I used didn't work - 'BBNaija' star Doyin