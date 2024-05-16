Mayorkun lashes out at influencer who accused him of being a money ritualist
The artist revealed that he did not speak up since because he didn’t want to act on emotions.
The singer took to his X account on May 16, 2024 to address the accusations and the effect it had on his brand. In a series of posts, Mayorkun stressed that he does not know his accuser and had never met her before her accusations were made public.
He said, "You know, I was going to let this remain as a court case but when I checked the comments under some of the blogs where these ridiculous allegations were posted, I was quickly reminded of how gullible most people are on the internet and how they are ready to run along, spreading any negative news without any form of clarity."
He debunked DaBarbie's claim that he spiked her drink, reiterating that he had never met her thus making her accusation impossible. He stressed that he was not going to let the accusations continue to fly without speaking up.
"Just for the record, I never met that person on the said day, still never seen that person till this day, never knew about that person’s existence not until those allegations came up.. yet she claimed I put ‘something’ in her drink. A lot of people believed that story and you think I’ll let this libelous claim fly? Hell fucking NO!" he said in the post.
"I took this time off because I didn’t want to act out based off of emotions, because if I did; I’ll definitely act out of character.. and that is not who I am." he said in another post
He added, "I wanna re-instate, I have never seen this person before even as I am typing this! I still haven’t set my eyes on this person.. Like what else can I say? How else can I prove this?"
In April, Dabarbie accused Mayorkun and Skibii of allegedly plotting to use her for money ritual and spiking her drink. On that same day, Mayorkun slammed her with a ₦1 billion lawsuit through his lawyers, stressing that she retract her accusatory posts.
