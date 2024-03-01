ADVERTISEMENT
Mavin records signee Bayanni on how he survived a near death experience

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Humorously he asserted that he was a very stubborn child.

After mistakenly drinking Kerosene, Bayanni was rejected by the first hospital his mother took him to because he was 'too small' to be treated. (MAVIN)
Speaking on the recent episode of the Menisms Podcast, the singer recalled the incident from years before.

"I gave my parents a lot of trouble when I was growing up. When I was really small, when I couldn't walk, my mum left me in the kitchen. She was about to put the lantern on, so she poured the kerosene inside a small cup and then she put it beside the lantern and left to do something. She came back and found out that the kerosene she had poured in the cup was empty because I drank everything to the last drop. She didn't even know because I was still sitting there, keeping my cool. She didn't even know because I was still sitting there, keeping my cool," he said.

He said that his mother was unaware of the situation at hand until she noticed that he had began to have hiccups.

"It was when she smelt my mouth that she realised, and my dad wasn't around that time so there was nobody to calm her down so she drove to the hospital like a mad person," he revealed.

The singer revealed that the first hospital they went to refused to treat him because he was "too small" and urged his mother to "let it go because there was nothing they could do."

Concluding his story, he said, "Then she took me to another hospital and the doctor was a pastor who assured her that they'd revive me and they did. But I had other issues like my teeth colouration and I've had this teeth colouration since then."

