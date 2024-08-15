Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” wrote Zuckerberg in the caption as he shared the images on Instagram on Tuesday, August 13.

In the photo, Zuckerberg's 39-year-old wife, Chan, stood beside her massive turquoise statue.

The founder of Facebook said he had commissioned world-renowned sculptor and artist Daniel Arsham for the sculpture.

“I’ve joked about making a sculpture of her for years, and when the opportunity to work with Arsham came up, I finally did it!” said Zuckerberg.

Here's how netizens reacted to Zuckerberg's viral photo

After Zuckerberg posted the video, it received more than 190,400 likes, and many people appreciated the Facebook founder for giving such a thoughtful gift to his wife.

“Husbands everywhere are shaking,” wrote one Instagram user. “Setting the bar high for all the husbands out there, markiepoo,” commented another.

“Was literally about to get the same thing for my wife. Now I have to pivot,” a social media user joked.

The Facebook founder's black suit featured embroidered dragonfly motifs, while his wife's dress was embellished with gold beads in the shape of two roses. Business Insider USA

"I love this appreciation for your wife," said another, while a netizen wrote, "Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you."

Romans had the tradition of making sculptures of women, especially of wives. This tradition was based on the Roman ideal of “pietas,” which underlined duty, loyalty, and devotion to family, the gods, and the state, as per the Roman Empire Times.

The outlet further said that the sculpture represented the woman's embodiment of these virtues, as she publicly showed her “moral integrity, fertility, and loyalty to her husband and family.”