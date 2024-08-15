ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Dorcas Agambila

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has once again gone viral, but this time for doing something truly sweet for his wife, Priscilla Chan.

PRISCILLA CHAN
PRISCILLA CHAN

Recommended articles

“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” wrote Zuckerberg in the caption as he shared the images on Instagram on Tuesday, August 13.

In the photo, Zuckerberg's 39-year-old wife, Chan, stood beside her massive turquoise statue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The founder of Facebook said he had commissioned world-renowned sculptor and artist Daniel Arsham for the sculpture.

“I’ve joked about making a sculpture of her for years, and when the opportunity to work with Arsham came up, I finally did it!” said Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife at the pre-wedding party [Reuters]
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife at the pre-wedding party [Reuters] Pulse Nigeria

Here's how netizens reacted to Zuckerberg's viral photo

After Zuckerberg posted the video, it received more than 190,400 likes, and many people appreciated the Facebook founder for giving such a thoughtful gift to his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Husbands everywhere are shaking,” wrote one Instagram user. “Setting the bar high for all the husbands out there, markiepoo,” commented another.

“Was literally about to get the same thing for my wife. Now I have to pivot,” a social media user joked.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were photographed wearing matching black and gold outfits.
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were photographed wearing matching black and gold outfits. The Facebook founder's black suit featured embroidered dragonfly motifs, while his wife's dress was embellished with gold beads in the shape of two roses. Business Insider USA

"I love this appreciation for your wife," said another, while a netizen wrote, "Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you."

Romans had the tradition of making sculptures of women, especially of wives. This tradition was based on the Roman ideal of “pietas,” which underlined duty, loyalty, and devotion to family, the gods, and the state, as per the Roman Empire Times.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. BusinessInsider

The outlet further said that the sculpture represented the woman's embodiment of these virtues, as she publicly showed her “moral integrity, fertility, and loyalty to her husband and family.”

In 2003, the billionaire couple first met during a college party at Harvard. In May 2012, the couple got married in an outdoor ceremony.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Joeboy recreates Michael Jackson's iconic 'Thriller' video in new song 'Zombie'

Joeboy recreates Michael Jackson's iconic 'Thriller' video in new song 'Zombie'

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Singer Teni laments over lack of beef among female singers

Singer Teni laments over lack of beef among female singers

S16 Film Festival returns for 4th edition in December

S16 Film Festival returns for 4th edition in December

Olamide releases music video for 'Uptown Disco' featuring Asake & Fireboy

Olamide releases music video for 'Uptown Disco' featuring Asake & Fireboy

The communal living in Canada is being ripped apart - Nollywood veteran

The communal living in Canada is being ripped apart - Nollywood veteran

I am a fan of Afrobeats - Spice says following Buju Banton's criticism

I am a fan of Afrobeats - Spice says following Buju Banton's criticism

Phyna says Chidinma Adetshina should take a break from pageantry this year

Phyna says Chidinma Adetshina should take a break from pageantry this year

Ndi Nne predicts Mbadiwe Twins will win BBNaija season 9

Ndi Nne predicts Mbadiwe Twins will win BBNaija season 9

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Sunny Ade

King Sunny Ade opens up on his relationship with Onyeka Onwenu

Ngozi Nwosu

A person once slapped me because of a role I played - Ngozi Nwosu

Yung Miami performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 [Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images]

'I was deeply hurt and shocked' – Yung Miami on ex Diddy's abuse allegations

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

We're asking for better standards of living - Alexx Ekubo pleads with Tinubu