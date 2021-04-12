American actor Macaulay Culkin has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Brenda Song.

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Dakota Song Culkin, on April 5 in Los Angeles, a rep for Culkin announced Monday.

“We’re overjoyed,” the couple said in a statement.

Baby Dakota weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and is named in honor of Culkin’s late sister Dakota, who died in 2008 at age 29 from her injuries after she was struck by a car.

Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby.

Culkin had previously dated Mila Kunis for 8 years before their relationship ended in 2011.

Culkin also married actress Rachel Miner in 1998 but the pair separated two years later.