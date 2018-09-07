Pulse.ng logo
Mac Miller reportedly found dead after drug overdose

Mac Miller Rapper reportedly found dead after drug overdose

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mac Miller reportedly found dead after drug overdose play

(Getty)

American rapper and singer, Mac Miller was reportedly found dead after an alleged overdose, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources said the former boyfriend of Ariana Grande was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home where he was pronounced dead.

It was further reported that one of Miller's male friend called 911 from Mac's home to alert authorities of the rapper's state of health.

ALSO READ: Mac Miller makes politician rap in new parody video

Mac was supposed to start a tour next month.

play (Mauricio Santana / Getty Images)

 

Quick facts about Mac Miller

Mac Miller was born Malcolm James McCormick

The American rapper and singer was mostly known by his stage name Mac Miller.

Miller was also a record producer under the pseudonym Larry Fisherman.

Mac Miller was born on January 19, 1992 and was 26-yeas-old at his death

The rapper was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

Miller made his TV debut with "Scary Movie 5," after which he went on to start a TV show known as Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Pulse Opinion Why aren't more of our stars dating?

