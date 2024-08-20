ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'LMAO' - Mr Eazi reacts to viral video claiming Tekno collapsed in South Africa

Selorm Tali

Mr Eazi has reacted to the reports claiming that award-winning Nigerian singer Tekno has collapsed in South Africa during a show.

'LMAO' - Mr Eazi reacts to viral video claiming Tekno collapsed on South Africa
'LMAO' - Mr Eazi reacts to viral video claiming Tekno collapsed on South Africa

The worrying speculation began after a viral TikTok video surfaced, showing an individual in an unconscious state surrounded by people attempting to assist.

Recommended articles

The video, which appeared to be filmed during a concert, was captioned " Tekno collapsed in South Africa during his tour." This led some media outlets and social media users to spread the false information that Tekno was involved in a health crisis.

Tekno shows his romantic side with double single release 'Gon Gon' & 'No Forget'
Tekno shows his romantic side with double single release 'Gon Gon' & 'No Forget' Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the report, Mr Eazi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to laugh off the claims. He wrote, "Lmao Tekno wey Malabo," suggesting in pidgin English that Tekno is actually in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, not South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

An X user also commented on the post, confirming the false story. The user wrote, "You dey mind them! People go just dey spread fake news like bedspread. For the record guys, that's not Tekno. The person in that video is Prezzo from Kenya, he's a rapper, and was among the contestants that participated in Big Brother Africa some years back."

Another added that "this is an Old video of a Kenyan rapper, Prezzo. Check YouTube u go see am. Not Tekno, please."

The update from Mr Eazi, who is a close friend toTekno, has brought relieve to some fans who have been worried.

"Good,thank God,cuss I was worried," @Evil__inc_ tweeted another fan also said "Thank Master Jesus!!!!!!!!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, Tekno and his team have not addressed the rumour, choosing instead to ignore the false report.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We have to keep going' – How Asabawood's Tom Makolo acts in 30 films in 8 months

'We have to keep going' – How Asabawood's Tom Makolo acts in 30 films in 8 months

Xenx announces Pop-up event in Lagos to celebrate culture, style, and innovation

Xenx announces Pop-up event in Lagos to celebrate culture, style, and innovation

'LMAO' - Mr Eazi reacts to viral video claiming Tekno collapsed in South Africa

'LMAO' - Mr Eazi reacts to viral video claiming Tekno collapsed in South Africa

Even if we don't do music, can't we still be brothers? - Paul Okoye asks brothers

Even if we don't do music, can't we still be brothers? - Paul Okoye asks brothers

We need to promote African Music not just Afrobeats - Flavour says

We need to promote African Music not just Afrobeats - Flavour says

Yul Edochie says he is not as controversial as people think

Yul Edochie says he is not as controversial as people think

My gift from God - Moses Bliss celebrates wife's 25th birthday

My gift from God - Moses Bliss celebrates wife's 25th birthday

Fireboy announces release date for his self-titled fourth album

Fireboy announces release date for his self-titled fourth album

This is the height of insensitivity - Kenneth Okonkwo on new presidential jet

This is the height of insensitivity - Kenneth Okonkwo on new presidential jet

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ini Dima-Okojie would no longer eat bread cheese, milk, refined sugar, rice and other foods [Instagram/Inidimiokojie]

Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

Chike recently went viral for sending a Twitter troll ₦1 million to shut him up [Instagram/officialchike]

Here is why your fave celebrities don't always handle their social media

Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Shatta Wale throws shade at Sarkodie, says he is focused on houses not cars

Paul Okoye and his 24 year-old-wife Ifeoma [Ivy_Zenny]

1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls