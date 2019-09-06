Actress Lilian Esoro has reacted to the allegation that she is pregnant for her colleague, Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Earlier, it was reported that Blossom’s three years marriage to Maureen Esisi has hit the rock.

According to blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, the actor, who moved out of his home three weeks ago has gone back to his ex-girlfriend, Lilian Esoro.

It was also reported that Lilian is pregnant for him.

Debunking the allegation, the actress said she’s not pregnant for anyone and also advised her fans not to believe anything they see on social media.

In an interview with SDK, Lilian said, “Please I am not with Blossom and we have not spoken for sometime since our last movie…I am not pregnant for him..Jesus Christ. Is that how one gets pregnant? I am really shocked…Please leave me out of this story,I am not involved..Whoever involved me in this story must be joking. I am not pregnant for anyone, maybe it’s another Lilian. Blossom is not staying with me!”

You'll recall that in July 2019, an Ikeja High Court struck out the divorce case between Lilian and her estranged husband, Ubi Franklin.

The court ruled that their divorce is invalid since Lilian testified that Ubi provides for their child and they are still very good friends.

The Judge also advised both parties to go and settle their differences amicably because they are only seeking divorce due to childishness.

Ubi and Lilian have maintained a very cordial relationship since they went separate ways months after their marriage