Lilian Afegbai spoils herself with Range Rover SUV worth N45M

It is raining SUVs in Nollywood.

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LilyAfe]

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has gotten for herself a Range Rover SUV.

According to reports, the movie star acquired the SUV over the weekend.

The actress couldn't keep calm as she rode and showed off her latest ride to the admiration of her friends.

Afegbai's latest car is a 2020 Range Rover SUV. According to cars website, Carmart, a 2020 Range Rover SUV goes for N45M.

Congratulations to the movie star on her new car.

