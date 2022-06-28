RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara dead at 61 after drowning in NY river

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
American actress Mary Mara [NerdInformants]
American actress Mary Mara [NerdInformants]

The 61-year-old movie star was found dead on Sunday, June 25, 2022, after a suspected drowning incident while swimming in the St. Lawrence River, according to a New York State Police press release.

Recommended articles

According to a statement released by the police, there was no foul play in the incident.

Until her death, she was survived by an ex-husband and a stepdaughter. [IntouchWeekly]
Until her death, she was survived by an ex-husband and a stepdaughter. [IntouchWeekly] Pulse Nigeria

A cause of death has not yet been released, pending an investigation from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.

The movie star was spending time at her sister’s summer home, which fronts the St. Lawrence River when she decided to go for a swim.

Until her death, she was survived by an ex-husband and a stepdaughter.

Mara was described as the queen of TV drama genre with roles on other popular shows like “Nash Bridges,” “ER,” “Criminal Minds,” “The West Wing,” “Shameless,” “Lost” and “Star Trek: Enterprise,” among others.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayo Shonaiya's groundbreaking documentary 'Afrobeats: The Backstory' premieres June 29th

Ayo Shonaiya's groundbreaking documentary 'Afrobeats: The Backstory' premieres June 29th

‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara dead at 61 after drowning in NY river

‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara dead at 61 after drowning in NY river

'Thank you for deciding to get up and do something' Tems says as she thanks female Afrobeats stars

'Thank you for deciding to get up and do something' Tems says as she thanks female Afrobeats stars

'Leave now or leave as a corpse' - Chacha Eke says as she announces split from husband

'Leave now or leave as a corpse' - Chacha Eke says as she announces split from husband

Johnny Depp reportedly in talks to return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp reportedly in talks to return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Moelogo says 'Euphonic' could be his last project [Pulse EP Review]

Moelogo says 'Euphonic' could be his last project [Pulse EP Review]

Asake’s 'Peace Be Unto You' debuts at No. 1 on the Top 50

Asake’s 'Peace Be Unto You' debuts at No. 1 on the Top 50

Viola Davis stuns in teaser for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Woman King’

Viola Davis stuns in teaser for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s ‘The Woman King’

'My mum is in her 50s, how in God's name will I be 46?' - Carolyn Hutchings

'My mum is in her 50s, how in God's name will I be 46?' - Carolyn Hutchings

Trending

'Our marriage ended over deceit' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi continues to spill

Blossom Chukwujekwu and estranged wife, Maureen Esisi [Instagram/RedVigor]

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State under ADC

The governorship candidate of ADC, Tonte Ibraye and his deputy, Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TonteIbraye]

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is engaged

Mercy Chinwo and her husband to be, Blessed [Instagram/TheOfficialBlessed]

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu and her estranged hubby Femi Fani-Kayode reunite after 2 years of rift

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu [PremiumTimes]