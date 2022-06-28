‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara dead at 61 after drowning in NY river

American actress Mary Mara is dead.
The 61-year-old movie star was found dead on Sunday, June 25, 2022, after a suspected drowning incident while swimming in the St. Lawrence River, according to a New York State Police press release.
The 61-year-old movie star was found dead on Sunday, June 25, 2022, after a suspected drowning incident while swimming in the St. Lawrence River, according to a New York State Police press release.
According to a statement released by the police, there was no foul play in the incident.
A cause of death has not yet been released, pending an investigation from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.
The movie star was spending time at her sister’s summer home, which fronts the St. Lawrence River when she decided to go for a swim.
Until her death, she was survived by an ex-husband and a stepdaughter.
Mara was described as the queen of TV drama genre with roles on other popular shows like “Nash Bridges,” “ER,” “Criminal Minds,” “The West Wing,” “Shameless,” “Lost” and “Star Trek: Enterprise,” among others.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng