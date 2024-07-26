ADVERTISEMENT
Laura Ikeji opens up on why she refuses to get plastic surgery

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She spoke about being put under anesthesia for the procedure.

Laura Ikeji
Laura Ikeji

In a video posted to her Instagram account on July 25, 2024, Ikeji addressed her followers, particularly those who had undergone surgeries. She also revealed that, despite multiple plans and opportunities, she has yet to go through with her decision to have plastic surgery.

"This question is for all of you who haven't gotten your bodies done. Every year I say 'This year I'm going to try my body done' Let me have my son first and then immediately I had my son and I was like let's get this body done," she began.

Ikeji revealed that she once went as far as to pay for the surgery but she never showed up for the appointment and continued to procrastinate afterwards.

She explained, "Three years later, I had my daughter and I was like, 'We're going to get my body done,' and this was during COVID. At some point, I paid a plastic surgeon to get my body done, but I never showed up. Then I said I'd do it after my last child; I told myself I'd do it after I finished having my kids, and guess what? I still do not want to have my body done."

Ikeji then highlighted a deeper fear about being put under anaesthesia for the procedure, and asked her followers, "Those of you who have actually done it, how did you do it? How did you go there and they put you under anaesthesia, and then you sleep, knowing that it's by God's grace that you wake up?"

Comments from Laura Ikeji's comment section [Instagram/Lauraikeji]
Her fans and followers took to the comment section to weigh in on the topic and answer her question.

A fan opened up, saying, "My insurance was actually going to pay for it because I had diastasis recti after the birth of my children. I had an appointment scheduled but I still canceled. When u become a mother, you have to think things through and set priorities. I always said to myself, what will become of my kids if the worst thing happens to me? So I started working out, eating healthy and intermittent fasting sometimes and I have seen tremendous improvement. There is social media and then there is real life, always remember that."

"Laura sis you see that last statement? But lemme marry and be done with Ma kids maybe just maybe I might have developed the courage," said another fan.

