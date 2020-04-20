Nigerian music icon, King Ayinde Wasiu Marshal popularly known as KWAM 1 has come out yet again to deny the rumours of having an affair with one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo.

In an Instagram live chat with veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, the music icon denied the rumours.

While speaking in Yoruba dialect, KWAM 1 said the people who started the malicious rumor are enemies who are only jealous the monarch bestowed the Title, Mayegun of Yorubaland on him in January this year.

''It will be a taboo for me to ever think of such a thing in my head," he said.

It would be recalled that the rumours of the affair between the music icon and Queen Ajoke Adeyemi broke the Internet a few days ago.

According to the reports, the young queen was sent out packing from the palace over her alleged infidelity.

The singer later released a press statement denying the rumours. He, however, stated that he would be filing a lawsuit against his detractors.