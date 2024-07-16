Kunle Remi responds to critic telling him to keep his wife off social media

In the early hours of July 16, 2024, the actor posted a funny throwback video of his wife, showing her singing and dancing, and the video led raked of tons of reactions from his followers.

His caption read, "Before I met Tiwi!! I wish I could hack her gallery. Una go laugh tire! Chai and she is not on IG oo.😭😭😂Deleting soon."

However, a fan took to the comment section and told the actor, "You no go keep ur fine gentle wife nau o...not let these bitter cola wey full social media reason ur matter boda Saro😂"

In response, Kunle Remi said, "Ise ti Oluwa shey o, ko le baje. No bitterness can spoil our joy, love and laughter. Except it can reach God."

The actor's response was welcomed with commendation from other Instagram users who agreed with his clapback. "Love love you for this awesome response," said a fan, and another commented, "And that’s on periodt."

Pulse Nigeria

On the very first day of 2024, Kunle Remi announced that he had legally tied the knot with his wife in 2023 in the US. He had gone to America to see his woman and surprised her with a ring, and she was indeed surprised because, according to him, she did not believe until he put the ring on her finger.