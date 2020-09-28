Ace movie director and actor, Kunle Afolayan has responded to a post credited to actor, Mike Ezuruonye where he called him a tribalist.

On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Ezuruonye took to his Instagram page where he dragged the director for sharing a DM where he was tagged a fraudster.

In the DM screenshot, Kunle Afolayan shared, Ezuruonye was accused of scamming women. The filmmaker also attached a caption that read "Help Me, He wants to kill me".

Mike Ezuruonye has on several occasions raised alarm over people using his photos to scam women. [PULSE]

This however did not sit well with the actor as he described Afolayan as a tribalist who has always hated the Igbos.

"U now acting like u don’t know impersonators are using Actors/Musicians/politicians /celebs fake profiles and videos to Defraud people world over???? Or haven’t u seen the ones caught in my respect and even jailed for impersonating me by @officialefcc ????" he wrote.

"Why am I surprised, you’ve always HATED IGBOS. Are we going to forget in the Press ur statement years ago saying “IGBOS are the ones spoiling the movie industry..U don't like casting them.” Well this IGBO ain’t like u cos he was born in Lagos and speaks flawless Yoruba.And loves the Yoruba people U Tribalistic human!!!!!"

In his response, Afolayan said he intended to "jocularly send a message to purveyors of fake news and unproven allegations that they should free him and by extension his other colleagues of such mindless allegations."

He went on to say that was not just a message to subtly disprove such accusations but to send a signal that I frown against such intrusive messages.

Ezuruonye has on several occasions raised alarm over the use of his photos to perpetrate internet fraud.

Recall in 2018, during an exclusive chat with Pulse, the actor revealed that he gets threats from people who have been defrauded with his photos.