King Charles officially names William and Kate Prince and Princess of Wales

The King announced as he addressed the United Kingdom for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," he said.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty."

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

The king also praised his second son, Harry and his wife, Meghan.

Meghan and Harry with their son Archie

According to him, he wishes the Duke and Duchess well as they pursue other things abroad.

Charles' first address came barely 24 hours after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen reigned for 70 years and died at the age of 96.