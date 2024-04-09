Kimora Lee Simmons's 21 year old daughter Aoki breaks up with 65-year-old boyfriend

The internet was set ablaze when Aoki Lee Simmons was spotted getting cozy with Vittorio Assaf during a PDA-filled vacation in the breathtaking island of St. Barts. Sources close to Simmons revealed that the pair's getaway was nothing short of romantic, raising eyebrows given the significant age gap between them.

During their island escapade, Aoki didn't shy away from expressing her happiness. Through Instagram Live videos, she referred to Assaf as her "boyfriend" and even showed off his massive shoes, playfully noting his height as 6-foot-4. Their beach photos, showcasing moments of affection, quickly circulated, drawing mixed reactions from fans and onlookers.

Despite the seemingly happy moments shared between the two, it wasn't long before sources close to Aoki confirmed to Page Six that the relationship was "100% done." The model herself made it clear that their connection was over, stating, "Of course, I’m not with him. I was never with him," thereby dismissing any speculation of a serious relationship.

A timeline of events

The Encounter: Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf first caught the public's eye with their intimate getaway in St. Barts, sparking rumours of a new romance.

Public Displays of Affection: Throughout their vacation, Simmons openly referred to Assaf as her boyfriend, sharing glimpses of their time together with her followers.

The Clarification: Shortly after the trip, Simmons clarified the status of their relationship, emphasising that it was nothing more than a fling.

Despite the brief nature of their romance, the pairing of Simmons and Assaf was a topic of much discussion. Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki's mother, reportedly expressed her displeasure about the relationship, although it was over before any serious fretting was necessary. Meanwhile, Russell Simmons, Aoki's father, seemed more laid-back, offering his daughter advice and unconditional love regardless of her dating decisions.

Aoki, undeterred by the fleeting fling, was back to her usual self, mingling with the Ivy League crowd at Columbia Law School’s Barristers’ Ball in Manhattan, looking stunning in a pink satin dress.

As the story of Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf comes to a close, it serves as a reminder of the fleeting nature of high-profile romances, leaving the public eagerly awaiting the next headline.