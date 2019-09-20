Kenya Moore is set to divorce her husband, Marc Daly who she has been married to for two years.

According to TMZ, the couple has decided to call it quits on mutual ground. Kenya Moore is said to have released a statement saying "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage."

The statement also says Kenya's sole focus is dedicated to raising her daughter, Brooklyn. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly welcomed their first daughter together in 2018. Kenya was 49 when she gave birth to Brooklyn who she calls a 'Miracle Baby.'

There are indications that Marc Daly might take some legal actions against naysayers because of the subliminal statement he released. "Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits."

Kenya and Marc tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in St. Lucia in June 2017. The couple joins the list of Hollywood celebrities who will be ending 2019 divorced or separated.

Adele files for divorce from husband, Simon Konecki

Adele has filed for divorce from husband, Simon Konecki after seven years of marriage.[BBC]

TMZ reports that Adele filed for divorce on Thursday, September 12, 2019. It also reports that the divorce was bound to happen following their separation earlier in the year.

Adele and Simon's relationship and later marriage have always been kept away from the prying eyes of the public. The couple after their separation earlier in the year, announced that they were "committed to raising their son together lovingly."

Adele and Simon Konecki joins the list of celebrities who have thrown in the towel with their marriages and exclusive relationships.[IndiaToday]

The couple started dating back in 2011 even though a lot wasn't known about their relationship. She went on to give birth to their son, Angelo, in 2012. Thereafter, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony.