The popular reality TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' will be going off-air in 2021.

In a statement released by Kim Kardashian's Instagram page on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the Kardashian clan say they have decided to no longer film the E! reality series.

"To our amazing fans, It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she wrote.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

The statement went on to reveal that the last season will be airing in 2021. Kim used the opportunity to thank everyone who has followed the series for 14 years.

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," she wrote.

Millions of fans watched for 14 years as the controversial entertained them with the intrigues and suspense in their lives

"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim."

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' premiered on October 14, 2007.

The reality series centers around the members of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family, focusing on the sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall, brother, Rob, mum, Kris, step dad, Catilyn Jenner and their extended family.