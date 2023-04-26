The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kcee, wife Ijeoma celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Babatunde Lawal

Here's to many more years of love and happiness for Kcee and Ijeoma!

Here's to 13 years of love between Kcee and Ijeoma
Here's to 13 years of love between Kcee and Ijeoma

Recommended articles

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, took to their respective social media accounts to express their joy and gratitude as they marked this special occasion.

Kcee, whose real name is Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, is a popular Nigerian musician known for his hit songs and energetic performances. He rose to prominence as a member of the music duo K.C. Presh before embarking on a successful solo career. Kcee is known for his unique style and versatility, blending various genres of music to create his signature sound.

Ijeoma Okonkwo, on the other hand, is known for her creative brand and subtle presence in the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

On their 13th wedding anniversary, Ijeoma took to Instagram to share a concise message and video of herself and her husband together. She captioned the post, "13 years of GOD'S GRACE...GOD to you be all the GLORY. Happy anniversary to us."

In an industry known for its glitz and glamour, Kcee and Ijeoma have maintained a private and enduring relationship away from the media spotlight. They have shown that true love and commitment can withstand the test of time, and their 13th wedding anniversary is a testimony to that.

Their celebration of 13 years of marriage is a testament to their enduring love, and fans are eager to witness the next chapter of their love story.

The anniversary is a cause for celebration as they mark over a decade of love and togetherness. Here's to many more years of love and happiness for Kcee and Ijeoma! Happy anniversary!

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kcee, wife Ijeoma celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Kcee, wife Ijeoma celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Vin Diesel names Rema's 'Calm Down' as current favourite song

Vin Diesel names Rema's 'Calm Down' as current favourite song

Johnny Drille, Tomi Ojo star interesting love story in 'Believe Me' video

Johnny Drille, Tomi Ojo star interesting love story in 'Believe Me' video

Nigerian Idol season 8 raises the bar with TECNO as the smartphone sponsor

Nigerian Idol season 8 raises the bar with TECNO as the smartphone sponsor

Davido is coming with ‘Timeless’ tour in North America

Davido is coming with ‘Timeless’ tour in North America

'The Men's Club' returns for season 4 on Prime Video

'The Men's Club' returns for season 4 on Prime Video

P-Square foresaw Wizkid's rise to prominence in the music industry years ago

P-Square foresaw Wizkid's rise to prominence in the music industry years ago

Ini Edo speaks out on alleged affair with Empress Njamah's lover-turned-scammer

Ini Edo speaks out on alleged affair with Empress Njamah's lover-turned-scammer

Top 7 best performing Nollywood movies, TV Shows on Netflix of all time

Top 7 best performing Nollywood movies, TV Shows on Netflix of all time

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some Nigerian celebrities have kept gist of their separation and divorce away from the public [BellaNaija]

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities who quietly ended their marriages

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Reactions as Davido and Cubana Chief Priest unfollow each other on Instagram

Davido, Cubana Chief Priest unfollow each other as fans speculate breakup