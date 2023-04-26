Kcee, wife Ijeoma celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, took to their respective social media accounts to express their joy and gratitude as they marked this special occasion.

Kcee, whose real name is Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, is a popular Nigerian musician known for his hit songs and energetic performances. He rose to prominence as a member of the music duo K.C. Presh before embarking on a successful solo career. Kcee is known for his unique style and versatility, blending various genres of music to create his signature sound.

Ijeoma Okonkwo, on the other hand, is known for her creative brand and subtle presence in the media.

On their 13th wedding anniversary, Ijeoma took to Instagram to share a concise message and video of herself and her husband together. She captioned the post, "13 years of GOD'S GRACE...GOD to you be all the GLORY. Happy anniversary to us."

In an industry known for its glitz and glamour, Kcee and Ijeoma have maintained a private and enduring relationship away from the media spotlight. They have shown that true love and commitment can withstand the test of time, and their 13th wedding anniversary is a testimony to that.

Their celebration of 13 years of marriage is a testament to their enduring love, and fans are eager to witness the next chapter of their love story.