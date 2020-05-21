Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo also known as KCee has for the first time shared a photo of the newborn baby boy.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday May 21, 2020, where he shared the photo of his son, Kwemtochukwu.

"After all I came out smiling. KING 👑 is here. BMK to the world 🌍 looking for such blessings, God will give it to you IJN Amen 🙏

"Official video for SWEET MARY J will be our tomorrow Friday are you ready? ❤️ cc @misseijay," he captioned the photo.

Recall that the singer and his wife, Ijeoma welcomed their third child about a week ago.

KCee and his family [Instagram/MisseIjay]

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the singer announced the arrival of the baby boy which also coincides with his wife's birthday.

KCee and his wife, Ijeoma already have two children, Kanye and Sommy.