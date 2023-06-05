The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Anna Ajayi

The actress shared beautiful pictures of herself and her daughter.

Kate Henshaw and her beautiful daughter, Gabrielle [Instagram]
Kate Henshaw and her beautiful daughter, Gabrielle [Instagram]

Recommended articles

In a rare and heartwarming gesture, the thespian took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of herself and her daughter.

The proud mother couldn't contain her joy as she expressed her immense pride in her daughter and offered heartfelt prayers for her continued success.

"So proud of you dearie... May your light keep shining brighter and brighter," she affectionately conveyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This revelation comes after years of curiosity surrounding Henshaw's decision to keep her daughter away from the public eye.

In an interview with Vanguard Allure, the actress shed light on her private life and the reasons behind her choice to maintain her daughter's privacy.

She stated, "My daughter is my business. It's private. I choose to have a line dividing privacy and public show-off of whatever. I'm a very private person, but it so happens that my life is my work, and that makes some parts of my life public. But, I choose to protect her, but well, she's an adult now. She can choose to go into the social media space, knowing fully well that it's a mixed world out there. So, one has to work circumspectly, treading carefully, and know that the kind of information you put out may be used against you in the future. So, I choose to keep her away from the public eye as a personal choice."

Kate Henshaw, an award-winning Nigerian actress, has earned numerous accolades in the Nigerian film industry including the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2008, which she received for her outstanding performance in the movie Stronger than Pain. She has graced the screens in notable films such as The Wait, Chief Daddy, and The Set Up 2.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Actor Ninalowo & Media Influencer KieKie set to dazzle on Reality Dating Show

Actor Ninalowo & Media Influencer KieKie set to dazzle on Reality Dating Show

BNXN & Joeboy feature on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

BNXN & Joeboy feature on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new NO. 3 peak on UK Singles chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new NO. 3 peak on UK Singles chart

Eniola Badmus receives Certificate of Appreciation from Seyi Tinubu

Eniola Badmus receives Certificate of Appreciation from Seyi Tinubu

Twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel trying to spoil our fun - Ruger

Twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel trying to spoil our fun - Ruger

Iyabo Ojo assures lover of lifetime commitment

Iyabo Ojo assures lover of lifetime commitment

International Afrobeats sensation Joey Jaey drops new single 'Kolombo'

International Afrobeats sensation Joey Jaey drops new single 'Kolombo'

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's new whip [Instagram]

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Kizz Daniel and his fiancée have now separated. [Instagram]

Kizz Daniel hints at separation from fiancée

Sheggz being a complete romantic [Twitter]

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives