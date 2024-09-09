ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Travel and see how other societies function - Kate Henshaw on Nigeria's pedestrian laws

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She questions why orderliness is lacking in Nigeria's traffic systems.

Kate Henshaw stresses that Nigerian pedestrians have no rights [instagram/Katehenshaw]
Kate Henshaw stresses that Nigerian pedestrians have no rights [instagram/Katehenshaw]

Recommended articles

Speaking on News Central TV, the actress emphasised the importance of understanding orderliness and respect for pedestrians, which she believes are often lacking in Nigeria.

She said, "It is advisable to travel the world or to as many places as one can afford, to see how others function in their societies. To see how orderliness can indeed be a mindset that must be imbibed. One thing I have seen is the power of pedestrians in developed countries as opposed to here, where if you're not driving a car, you are considered persona non grata."

Henshaw stressed that Nigerian pedestrians are not given as much respect as their counterparts in other countries, referencing the Nigerian Highway Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Nigerian highway code states, 'You have no right of way at a pedestrian crossing or zebra crossing until you have stepped on it when you do, traffic should give way to you.' I boldly state that this is a complete fallacy. The pedestrian has no right whatsoever and is even dared to step on the faded zebra stripes if they are so emboldened. Abroad, pedestrians and even animals are respected," she explained.

The actress voiced her concern about traffic management and pedestrian safety in Nigeria, noting that orderliness seen in other countries is lacking in Nigeria's systems.

Recounting a personal experience, she narrated, "An incident occurred while I was being driven on the expressway in a province in Canada. The traffic lights suddenly stopped working for a bit, and there was no chaos, hassle or disruption to the movement of traffic. Everyone from each junction took turns waiting for two cars from each lane to drive. No traffic warden stepped in to organise the people. Why behave like zoo's should be our natural habitat?"

See the full video below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veteran artiste Charly boy mourns late singer Sound Sultan

Veteran artiste Charly boy mourns late singer Sound Sultan

Asake, Rema, Omah Lay among headliners for Promise Land Festival

Asake, Rema, Omah Lay among headliners for Promise Land Festival

Beauty queen Chidmma Adetshina reveals why she deleted her Twitter account

Beauty queen Chidmma Adetshina reveals why she deleted her Twitter account

Travel and see how other societies function - Kate Henshaw on Nigeria's pedestrian laws

Travel and see how other societies function - Kate Henshaw on Nigeria's pedestrian laws

Speak No Evil: A horror-drama masterpiece arrives in Nigeria and Ghana

Speak No Evil: A horror-drama masterpiece arrives in Nigeria and Ghana

Nigerian singer Edward The Cartoonist drops new dance ballad 'Te Amo'

Nigerian singer Edward The Cartoonist drops new dance ballad 'Te Amo'

'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness

'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness

Nollywood actor switches to plumbing job after relocating to Canada

Nollywood actor switches to plumbing job after relocating to Canada

Music fans excited as Jaya drops hit single 'Don't Tell'

Music fans excited as Jaya drops hit single 'Don't Tell'

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seun Kuti does not believe in the Abrahamic portrayal of God [Areweonair.com]

Revelation has made it clear that Africans won't make heaven - Seun Kuti

Spyro opens up about struggles with fornication

I feel troubled every time I fornicate - Spyro opens up about struggles

Toke Makinwa and D'banj are good friends [Tori ng]

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Dammy Krane, Davido

'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness