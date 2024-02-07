ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Denis Mwangi

Renowned rapper and music icon Kanye West has set the internet ablaze with excitement as he hints at a potential global tour, with Nairobi, Kenya, included in the lineup.

Kanye West
Kanye West

The Grammy-winning artist on Wednesday, February 7, shared a screenshot of a text conversation detailing the proposed tour routes, sparking speculation and anticipation among fans worldwide.

Recommended articles

According to the proposed schedule, Kanye West's tour is slated to kick off in Canada in June, followed by a series of performances across the United States until August, where he plans to culminate in Mexico.

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement
Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement Pulse Live Kenya

The tour is projected to be a massive success, with Kanye's team forecasting earnings of $16 million from the American leg alone, encompassing 16 shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the excitement doesn't stop there. The itinerary includes stops in various countries across the globe, such as Spain, Egypt, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, and notably, Kenya.

Nairobi music enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as Kanye West's Nairobi show is scheduled for December 7, 2024, at the iconic Nyayo Stadium.

Kanye West proposed tour texts
Kanye West proposed tour texts Kanye West proposed tour texts Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sh25M monthly payments, other details of Kanye and Kim's divorce settlement

The prospect of witnessing the global superstar perform live on Kenyan soil has ignited a frenzy of excitement, with many already speculating about ticket prices and eagerly imagining the electrifying atmosphere of a Kanye West concert in Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inclusion of Nairobi on Kanye's tour itinerary will elevate the city's growing prominence as a hub for international entertainment events.

Kanye West
Kanye West Once friendly rivals, the relationship between Drake and Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, turned sour in 2018 when rumors began swirling that Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian had an affair with the Canadian rapper.Responding to the rumors in a now-deleted Instagram video, Ye addressed Drake directly and said: "People making rumors or thinking you fucked my wife and you're not saying nothing and carrying it like that, that don't sit well with my spirit."Drake and Ye then took a series of public shots at one another.During an appearance on LeBron James' HBO show "The Shop," Drake said he felt betrayed by Ye, because Ye had dropped his eponymous eighth studio album weeks before his own album, "Scorpion."In a series of tweets, Ye then accused Drake of threatening him and called him a "bully."To date, the pair still haven't put their feud to bed. Most recently, Drake released the song "Rescue Me," which included an audio sample of Kim talking about divorcing Ye. Business Insider USA

With Nyayo Stadium set to host the eagerly awaited performance, music lovers in Kenya and beyond are eagerly anticipating an unforgettable experience that promises to transcend cultural boundaries and unite fans from diverse backgrounds.

As the anticipation continues to build, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and ticketing information.

With Kanye's innovative approach to music and performance, coupled with the vibrant energy of Nairobi's music scene, December 12, 2024, is poised to mark a historic moment in Kenya's entertainment landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My next album will be cohesive & entertaining - Fireboy

My next album will be cohesive & entertaining - Fireboy

Kanayo O Kanayo advises parents to question their children's source of wealth

Kanayo O Kanayo advises parents to question their children's source of wealth

My father told me no matter what happened at the Grammys I'm still a legend - Davido

My father told me no matter what happened at the Grammys I'm still a legend - Davido

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Joke Silva wants government to sink money into Nollywood to make filmmakers happy

Joke Silva wants government to sink money into Nollywood to make filmmakers happy

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason shares what it takes to win a Grammy Award

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason shares what it takes to win a Grammy Award

Charly Boy recounts how he saved Eedris Abdulkareem from 50 Cent's bouncers

Charly Boy recounts how he saved Eedris Abdulkareem from 50 Cent's bouncers

See the teaser for the Showmax series on Igbo apprenticeship system 'Freemen'

See the teaser for the Showmax series on Igbo apprenticeship system 'Freemen'

Citizens are crying - actor Olaiya Igwe addresses Tinubu in new video

Citizens are crying - actor Olaiya Igwe addresses Tinubu in new video

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology over AFCON exit

‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology

Ayra Starr wore a daring baby-blue two-piece ensemble decorated with silver gemstones.

See what Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake and more wore to the 2024 Grammy Awards

Teni forewarns South Africa's football team [Dr. Dolor]

Singer Teni tasks Super Eagles to win next match after Davido's Grammy loss

1xBet celebrates Davido Grammy recognitions

1xBet celebrates ambassador Davido for receiving Grammy recognitions