Kanye West: Rapper bags 'Antisemite of the Year' title after millions of votes

Babatunde Lawal

Most recently, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) revoked the singer's honorary degree as a result of his contentious problematic remarks towards the Jewish and black communities.

Ye, formerly Kanye West, in Paris, France, on October 2, 2022.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Following millions of online votes, the antisemitism monitoring group StopAntisemitism has awarded musician Kanye West (now Ye) the "Antisemite of the Year" due to his persistent use of anti-Semitic rhetoric and hate speech.

The non-profit organization wrote in a video shared to Twitter on Sunday (December 11, 2022), in which it recapped West's hateful remarks throughout the past few months.

The organization wrote: "Congratulations to Kanye West, disgraced rapper and fashion mogul, for being voted the 2022 Antisemite of the Year, Mazel Tov* Kanye West, for propagating the most Jew hatred in 2022 and winning this year’s dishonor."

StopAntisemitism’s Executive Director Liora Rez also gave a statement to the effect, she said: "Kanye uses his celebrity platform to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews and power, and he refuses to stop. His continuous onslaught of bigoted statements has resulted in horrific antisemitic acts perpetrated by white supremacists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and other fringe groups looking to cause Jews harm."

She continued, "Jew hatred is already out of control in the United States, and the last thing we need is a celebrity like Kanye to add fuel to that fire."

The singer first stirred controversies when he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt in early October at Paris Fashion Week, then he tweeted that he was going to go "Death Con 3" on Jewish people on October 16,2022.

These comments have cost him hundreds of millions of dollars in commercial losses from big firms that had previously supported his music, fashion line, and other ventures. It has also earned him a recent Twitter ban.

The remarks reached an even more disturbing level when West appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars and declared his love and admiration for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, among other harmful statements.

Mazel Tov: /ˈmazl ˌtɒf,ˈmazl ˌtɒv/ (among Jewish people) congratulations; good luck.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

