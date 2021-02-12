American singer Justin Timberlake has apologised to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, February 12, 2021, where he posted a lengthy apology post to the two ladies.

In the post, Timberlake owned up to his “ignorance” surrounding the media treatment of Spears following his breakup with the singer after the release of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

He also addressed the coverage surrounding his 2004 Super Bowl performance with Jackson in which she suffered a nip slip.

"I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he wrote.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

Justin Timberland and his former girlfriend Britney Spears back in 2002 [PageSix]

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

"I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from,” he concluded.

In 2004 during their now-infamous performance, Timberlake was slammed for exposing Jackson's breast on stage.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberland during their infamous performance at the 2004 super bowl [NewYorkDailyTimes]

Jackson's career was hugely affected after that performance.

During a chat with Oprah in 2006, Jackson said she believes Timberlake did leave her hanging.