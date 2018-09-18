Juliet Ibrahim says if your boyfriend cheats, date his father

news

On today's episode of Juliet Ibrahim making blunt statements, she is advising women to dump their cheating men and date their fathers.

The gorgeous actress made this known on her Instagram page on Monday, September 17, 2018, where she posted a very beautiful photo of herself as usual with a caption which read;

"Ladies, if your man cheating on you; dump him and date his father. Make that nigga your stepson. #adviceofthecentury #lol."

If you follow Juliet Ibrahim closely on Instagram you should be used to the fact that she shares a lot of advice on her page especially when it has to do with relationships. Just maybe, Juliet is gradually becoming a relationship expert, who knows!

A few weeks ago, Juliet Ibrahim joined those people who are of the school of thought that some people have nothing else to offer in a relationship other than sex.

ALSO READ: Juliet Ibrahim says she is abstaining from sex until

"Remove sex and a lot of people have nothing to offer in a relationship" -Juliet Ibrahim says

Juliet Ibrahim feels if sex is removed from the equation, a number of people have nothing else to offer in a relationship . The actress revealed this on her Instagram page on Monday, August 20, 2018, where she posted a photo of herself looking all sexy at a beach.

"Remove sex from a relationship, and you’ll discover that a lot of people have nothing to offer. #justsaying #ganjaburn #AQueenIEmbody #QueenStatus," she wrote. As usual, it didn't take long before she began to get a lot of comments on her Instagram page with fans and followers having divergent views.

Juliet Ibrahim wants you all to stop pressuring people to get married

Juliet Ibrahim might be speaking not just for herself but for a lot of people who are under pressure to get married as she wants you all to stop giving them sleepless nights . The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, August 6, 2018. According to her, the pressure to get married should be stopped by people.

"Stop this habit of asking people to get married because their age-mates are married. Even you, some of your age mates have died but nobody has asked you to die. ‍♀️, " she wrote.