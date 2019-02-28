Jordyn Woods wants everyone to know that her now-famous hook-up with Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson was a one-time thing.

According to PEOPLE, the model told sources that she only hooked up once with Tristan and that was it!

“She was drunk but not blacked out,” the source says. “Afterwards she knew she had messed up and was like ‘I gotta go, I gotta go.’ It was a one-time thing.” However, Jordyn has reportedly tried to apologise to the Kardashians since the ugly incident, they have fallen on deaf eyes.

There are indications that the reason the Kardashians are finding it hard to believe Jordyn is because she keeps telling different versions of what happened on that night, leaving room for suspicion. Do you guys believe her?

