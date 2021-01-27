Nollywood actress Joke Silva has spoken about how she received the news after she accidentally found out that she was adopted.

The Nollywood veteran made this known during a chat with broadcaster, Funmi Iyanda at her show 'Public Eye.'

''It something like where one is just getting to share it in the public. It is something that I found out when I was much younger. Mine was a secret adoption," she said.

"When I mean secret it was legal but it was not something that my parents discussed. My mum's elder sister wanted me to travel with her to Kenya and my mother was not around. She asked If I knew where my passport was and I was like yes yes yes, I know where mum keeps all the important documents."

"Then I go to the important suitcase that has all the important documents, where I found my passport but also found my adoption certificate. It was like 'I beg your pardon."

When asked at what age she found out, Silva said she was about 10 or 11. According to her, it was shattering to find out at that age.

Joke Silva is one of the most influential celebrities from this part of the world.

"You know how sensitive you are as a child in the sense that there was just something and you'd be like if this is something they wanted to discuss with you, they would have discussed with you," she said.

"So after the years, we got to the point where we could discuss about it, especially myself and my mum. What was interesting was the fact that she found it easier to discuss it with my older son than she did with me."

The movie star went to reveal that she finally had the conversation with her mum after someone confronted her about being her biological daughter.

Nollywood couple Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, have been married since the year 1989. They are some of the A-list actors in Nigeria still playing influential roles in the country. [Instagram/ajokesilva]

This is not the first time Silva will be talking about her adoption story.

The Nollywood veteran first talked about it during the Annual Conference of Heritage Adoption Support and Advocacy Group (HASAAG) in Lagos, where she was a guest speaker.

The veteran actress shocked many people when she revealed that she was not the biological child of Chief E.A Silva who was the then Babajiro of Lagos and his late wife, Dr Abimbola Silva, reputed to be Nigeria’s first female medical doctor