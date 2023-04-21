Join the Cast, Alibaba set for annual Malaria Football Initiative

This is an active step in the commitment of stakeholders in a determined campaign to eliminate the scourge of malaria in our environment by leveraging the usefulness and communicative aspects of sports and entertainment to galvanise an assorted demography of school children, mothers and adults to offer free health services - malaria testing, treatment, counselling, distribution of insecticides, bed nets, drinks, food and more.

Billed to hold on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Campos Mini Stadium, off Joseph Harden Street in Lagos Island, Lagos State, from 2 pm, the best part about this initiative is it is free to everyone.

This edition features an exciting line-up of players for both team media personalities and comedians, including but not limited to AliBaba, Josh2Funny, Broda Shaggi, OmoBaba, Mr Hyenana, Funky Mallam, Frank Edoho, Aproko Doctor, Mozez Praiz, Eso Dike, Jimmie Akinsola, Uzor Arukwe, Femi and the Gang and a host of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking to the founder of Join the Cast Initiative, Irabor Okosun, he said "The Malaria Football Initiative came to life as a result of the high mortality rate from malaria, especially in Nigeria. Since its inception in 2013, over 108,000 lives have been impacted through our novelty football match platform and monthly outreach programs carried out in schools, rural areas, markets and so on. And thanks to our partners Shalina Healthcare, we are expecting to impact over 3,000 more lives with this edition."

Rendering his thoughts on their reason for partnering with Join The Cast to deliver all the free treatment at the event, Sandeep Sahu, Head of Brand Marketing, said, "Shal'Artem is a key product in our antimalarial and analgesics category available in over 15 countries in Africa. This football initiative is a creative way for us to continue to provide quality medicine to more people. We have three activities lined up to do so and the novelty match is one of it."

According to ace veteran comedian AliBaba GCFR, "The malaria statistics albeit improved to a degree, remain staggering. Nigeria has the highest number of malaria cases globally and over 500,000 lives are lost every year to this disease in Nigeria alone. This is what drives us to do this year in and year out to keep chipping away at that number.

"Yes, the football match will also serve as an opportunity for participants to meet their favourite media personalities and comedians, but more importantly everyone in attendance has the opportunity to get tested, treated and counselled while enjoying a game of football, food and drinks."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark your calendars for the Comedians Vs Media Personalities Malaria Football Initiative at 2 pm on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023, at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island. Admission is free!

Follow @JoinTheCast on all social media platforms or call 0816 929 3266 for more sponsorship and information. This initiative is also supported by Owu Sportswear and refreshed by Golden Penny and 7UP.